Rakish Bingham on ‘surprise’ over his Dundee United departure as he vows to bounce back

Rakish Bingham has spoken of his ‘surprise’ over his Dundee United departure but vowed to bounce back.

Bingham had impressed after joining the Tangerines on a short-term deal back in February as he chased of a longer contract to fulfil his dream of starring in the Premiership next season.

Yet the 26-year-old former Wigan, Falkirk and Doncaster winger had his hopes dashed when he was recently released by the newly-promoted Premiership outfit as they prepare for their much-anticipated return to the top-flight.

Bingham said: “I was a bit surprised to be honest.

“I thought I’d done quite well and the feeling I had wasn’t that I was going to be let go.

“I can’t speak for the club with everything that’s going on in terms of budget, and that’s obviously part of the reason this has happened.

“But I just have to take it on the chin and see what’s out there for the next step in my career.”

Bingham savoured his time on Tayside with Robbie Neilson’s men and hopes they can hold their own in the top tier of Scottish Football next season.

He added: “It was good at United. I enjoyed my time there and the fans took to me as well.

“The aim personally was to try and get to the Premiership. That’s what I had been used to during my time at Hamilton.

“But I would like to wish the boys all the best for next season. I’m sure they can do well in the top league.”