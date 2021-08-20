Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline: Fife derby abandoned due to floodlight failure

The fixture between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline has been abandoned due to a floodlight failure.

Queues of fans were left outside waiting to get into Stark’s Park.

However, the match has since been called off.

One fan called it a “disgrace”.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Absolute disgrace from Raith Rovers. Fans stuck outside, nobody being let in, queue hasn’t moved since 7.35, no announcement, people going home. It’s the first derby with fans since the beginning of the pandemic after a year of supporters propping up the club. Get a grip.”

Gordon Brown seen in stands

Former prime minister Gordon Brown was seen in the ground. The Labour politician did not look amused by the situation.

