Raith Rovers and Morton hit back at Craig Levein’s claim Championship duo asked SFA to stop Robbie Neilson’s Hearts from training

Raith Rovers have denied they tried to stop Hearts from training following an allegation made against themselves and Morton by Craig Levein.

The former Rovers and Dundee United boss claimed on BBC Radio Scotland on Monday night that the Stark’s Park side and the Cappielow men had asked the SFA to halt the preparations of the Tynecastle team – managed by ex-Tangerines gaffer Robbie Neilson – at their Oriam base.

In the fall-out from Scottish football’s coronavirus yellow card from the Scottish Government, the Jam Tarts and all clubs below the Premiership were ordered not to train until August 24.

Neilson’s men are due to take on James McPake’s Dundee in the Championship opener on Saturday, October 17.

Levein said: “Hearts were allowed to train and were doing everything that they possibly could to follow the guidance.

“I didn’t realise that a couple of teams had actually complained to the SFA that Hearts had had an unfair advantage because they were training.

“I believe it was Morton and Raith. Those teams also had the opportunity to start training two weeks ago but they didn’t want to.

“What they wanted to do was keep their players on furlough because they wouldn’t spend money,” added the ex-Scotland gaffer.

“How can this be fair? How can it possibly be fair that they’ve stopped Hearts training when they’re doing everything correctly?”

Raith have hit back today, though, stating: “On last night’s Sportsound broadcast, a claim was made relating to the decisions made regarding the suspension of training.

“No complaint was made by ourselves or Greenock Morton to the SFA regarding the training arrangements of Heart of Midlothian FC.”

Morton also said the Levein allegation was without foundation.

Their statement read: “On Monday night’s BBC Radio Scotland programme Sportsound and in the midst of a live production, one of the panellists expressed the view that he had been told that Greenock Morton and Raith Rovers had complained to the SFA with relation to the Heart of Midlothian FC squad being allowed to train.

“As a club we can categorically state that no such complaint was ever dispatched from us to the SFA with respect to Heart of Midlothian FC on this matter.

“Equally, the only recent contact between Morton and the SFA has been a request to return to full training which was compliant with current rules and guidelines.

“The club, as a consequence, has complained to BBC Scotland clearly stating our position and requesting that the broadcaster addresses this issue as a matter of course.”