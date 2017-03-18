Raith Rovers boss John Hughes was an interested spectator on Wednesday night as Dundee United lost 3-2 to St Mirren.

But ‘Yogi’ saw enough to convince him that, although United may have lost, they still possess a lot of threats.

And one player he’ll have his men particularly warned about is Tony Andreu, who scored the Tangerines’ goals in Paisley.

Hughes said: “I think United are a right good team.

“At times, they dominated the game but they gave themselves too much to do (against St Mirren).

“We’re going to have to be at it to beat Dundee United.

“They’ll be disappointed over the last month or so that they’ve not been picking up full points.

“Tony’s (Andreu) a very good friend of mine.

“We brought him over from France to Livingston and I know what he’s all about.

“He can go with left and right foot, he wants to shoot, he can come off the play and link it up.

“So, we’re going to have to make sure we keep an eye on him.

“They’re a good side and they’re a better side than us, that’s for sure.

“But that doesn’t mean to say they’re going to win the game.

“We were at the St Mirren game on Wednesday and I will say right now they won’t be the team that goes down.”