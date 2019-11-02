Raising funds in memory of Jimi: Dundee family complete charity walk of Tay Road Bridge

A Dundee woman and her family hope to have raised more than £600 after completing a sponsored walk in memory of her uncle.

Jill Saigeon completed the walk across the Tay Road Bridge on October 17 to raise money for the cancer charity Maggie’s, who helped care for her uncle James ‘Jimi’ Dillon before he passed away earlier this year.

The 33-year-old said: “We wanted to say thanks to the Maggie’s Centre. We all set off about 1pm on the day and the kids ran ahead of us.

“Jimi would have loved to have been part of it and he would have loved to have seen everyone and the family.”

Jill spoke of her pride that the whole family completed the challenge and managed to raise a significant sum in the process.

She said: “We are overwhelmed.

“We think we have raised about £600 but we are still counting.”

The family is now looking to take part in more fundraising activities to help cancer charities and other families going through a similar experience.

Jill said: “We are thinking about climbing Ben Nevis next year on the anniversary of Jimi’s death.

“The fundraising effort has touched a lot of people and they have started to do things as well.”