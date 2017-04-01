School’s nearly out for Easter — but it doesn’t look like the sun wants to come out to play.

A two-week forecast by the Met Office — which covers the Easter holidays starting on Monday — predicts Tayside is in for plenty of rainy days.

John Mitchell, a forecaster for the Met Office, said that temperatures are set to be fairly mild, forecast for the low teens, across Tayside over the next fortnight.

He said: “Most days we expect to see at least 12C.

“But showers will also quite often be just around the corner.”

Mr Mitchell said next week will bring pretty changeable conditions.

“Dundee today could hit 15C or 16C but it’s going to a bit cloudy with outbreaks of rain — it’s going to feel a bit humid,” he said.

He added that the weekend will bring bright spells alongside scattered showers, with temperatures likely to remain around 13C.

Mr Mitchell continued: “Sunday will see the best weather.

“It will be dry with sunny spells and light winds.

“But the start of next week will bring some really quite unsettled weather.

“Fronts arriving from the west will bring wetter weather with it. But so far it looks as though temperatures will stay mild.

“I think there will be enough bright spells for people to get out and about in Tayside to enjoy all there is to offer in the area.

“But I would also advise people to take their waterproofs or an umbrella as there will be a lot of scattered showers.”

He said that the weather is fairly typical for the time of year, adding that the country is in a transition period between the long, cold winter months and the warmer spring and summer.

Mr Mitchell explained: “You do get a mixed bag of weather at this time of year — making it very hard for us to predict.

“But there’s a sign that conditions might turn more settled for the week of Easter.

“I would tell people to watch this space at the moment as things develop and we will update you as soon as we can.”