Poppy, 3, puts up drawings of rainbows as a symbol of hope during coronavirus chaos

There are few more cheerful sights on a rainy day than a beautiful, colourful rainbow.

And, as the effects of the coronavirus crisis seriously hit home and people retreat from social contact, two Angus communities are now adopting the rainbow as a symbol of hope in a bid to spread good cheer in and around their villages.

Caroline Stephenson explained a group of mums in Monikie and Newbigging had got together to promote the rainbow idea after seeing it elsewhere.

She said: “We thought the idea of putting rainbows in our windows and doors where people could see them was a great idea.

“The neighbourhood children are going on walks, but are no longer able to see their friends or go to the playground.

“Some of us are putting rainbows up our windows for them to spot as many as they can on a walk – like a giant neighbourhood-wide ‘I Spy’ game.”

Caroline added: “Although it was mums who first thought about this idea for their children, we thought it could extend to everyone.

“During a time when we are not able to meet up with people we thought it could benefit the entire community and everyone of all ages.

“It would be really nice if older people had them in their windows too so that when the children, or anyone out walking, spotted the rainbow they could wave to the person inside the house.

“This would be a great way to keep everyone cheerful and let people know that they are not alone and that people are still about.”

Caroline, who has a rainbow in her window, was aware that some residents in the two communities were already putting them up too.

She said: “It would be great if we could get as many people as possible doing this at this very difficult time.

“It’s something bright and positive to try to help to keep spirits up and to keep us all connected and spread some joy, as well as something cheerful for our children and others to get involved in.”