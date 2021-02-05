Torrential rain and drifting snow bring traffic to a standstill across Tayside

Torrential downpours have caused chaos on roads across Tayside.

A number of routes across the region, and the surrounding area, have been affected by overnight rainfall and snow. A SEPA flood warning is in effect for the whole of Tayside.

Several roads in Angus, including Ravensby Road in Carnoustie and Station Road in Colliston, have closed as a result of the weather.

There are reports of flooding on the B9128 Forfar to Muirdrum road at several locations, and the road is closed at Cotton of Lownie.

The Glamis to Newtyle road is currently experiencing “severe flooding” over the full length of the road.

A statement on Angus Council’s website reads: “Conditions are deteriorating and our roads team is currently deployed and dealing with ongoing issues.”

In Perthshire, a number of properties in areas including Bankfoot, Blackford, Coupar Angus, Greenloaning, Glenfarg, Kinross and Scone, have been affected by flooding.

Police Scotland issued a list of road closures on Friday morning, which included the A93 Glenshee; A924 Pitlochry from Edradour junction to Kirkmichael village (closed by drifting snow); A93 Upperspringlands, Isla Road, Perth; B919 Mawcarse Road and A913 Aberargie to Abernethy.

Not only is the A93 completely buried, the poles at the side of the road are starting to lose the battle. Remarkable scenes. pic.twitter.com/E76ONiOWSb — Iain Cameron (@theiaincameron) February 4, 2021

The A822 at Amulree is passable with care due to snow, but police have warned drivers to avoid if possible.

A force spokesman said: “This is not a definitive list, and localised flooding of minor and unclassified roads commonly affected will be occurring in a number of places, with reports of roads impassable or badly flooded near Newtyle, Fowlis, and Strathmartine.”

Perth and Kinross Council said that the authority’s Roads Maintenance Partnership has been dealing with ongoing winter maintenance and flooding issues and is supporting residents where they can.

They added that officers from the council’s flooding team are also on the ground to investigate and help where they can.

An amber snow warning is currently in place for parts of Perthshire, Angus and Fife.

The Met Office warns residents of the affected areas that they are likely to experience persistent, heavy snow that could cause “significant disruption” to utilities and transport.

A full list of the Angus roads affected by the weather can be viewed here.