Railway stations across Scotland fall silent to honour memory of Stonehaven crash victims

by Ana Da Silva
August 19, 2020, 1:14 pm
Aberdeen Railway Station fell silent this morning to honour the three people who lost their lives in the Stonehaven train crash.

A minute’s silence was observed across all stations in Scotland at 9.43am – the time the incident was reported on Wednesday last week – to mark the passing of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury.

Rail staff stand in Glasgow Queen Street station.

Many stations elsewhere in Britain, including those of Abellio-owned operators and Network Rail managed stations, also fell silent.

Rail staff stand in Waterloo station in London during a minute’s silence.

Alex Hynes was joined by the families of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury, representatives from the emergency services, ASLEF and RMT trade unions, Transport Scotland and local elected representatives at a memorial service at Aberdeen station.

A wreath was laid to remember those who lost their lives.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Today is a very sombre day for Scotland’s Railway.

“We will mourn the passing of Brett, Donald, Christopher, and the tragic events of last week for a long time to come.

“Our hearts remain broken, but together with our railway family, the local community, and people across the country, we will support their family, friends, and one another through this terrible time.”