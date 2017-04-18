Work has finally started on the long-awaited expansion of car park facilities at Leuchars Railway Station.

Approval to double the number of parking spaces was granted in 2014 but the project has been beset by delays over the last three years, which has left many rail passengers frustrated.

However, the contract has been awarded to Newlay Civil Engineering which has now started work on the eight-week project.

Local councillor Tim Brett said he was delighted to see work under way but bemoaned the time taken for the project to reach this point.

“While I welcome the start of construction at the car park, this project has taken far too long to deliver,” he said.

“Funding was agreed three years ago after the Liberal Democrats approached the Fife Council administration but a series of problems and delays followed.

“Hopefully there will be no further delays and the new places, giving 300 places overall, will be in use by early June.”