Dundee rail works keep Broughty Ferry locals up all night

Rail works are causing misery and disruption for residents of a city suburb, it has been claimed.

Network Rail is currently carrying out improvements at the level crossing and underpass at Gray Street, Broughty Ferry.

However, due to the overnight timing of the work, it has left many residents being kept awake all night.

One woman even said she had to book into a hotel in order to get a decent night’s rest.

Those living around the level crossing at Gray Street have been left counting the costs of Network Rail employees “banging away all night”.

Elaine Linton even claimed the work was carried out with the original operating hours of 11pm to 6.30am everyday.

She said: “It is continuous outwith these times, allowing us to get no rest at all. There is no consideration for the residents.

“I have hardly slept. I had to stay in a hotel Tuesday night just to get sleep. We are told there is no funding for residents to put them up in hotels and I have no other friends or family to stay with.”

Meanwhile, a resident living on Oakway Street added: “They are definitely working through the night that’s for sure because I can hear them out of my bedroom window. They are always banging away.”

Local businesses also claimed the work had led to a negative impact on trade.

Cheryle Sexton, owner of Clementine of Broughty Ferry, added: “There has definitely been a downturn in footfall and we have heard that elderly people do not want to use the underpass and that means going a long way round to get to here.

“I wasn’t sure at first if it was to do with the post-Christmas drop-off and the first week back at work, or the railway works.

“The fact that the roads are closed during the day when the work is being carried out between 11pm and 6.30am is a problem.”

Duncan Guy, manager of Casa kitchen and bathroom, said: “We have not noticed a drop in our business because our customers’ plan in advance to come here.

“There is definitely a drop-off in the numbers coming up and down the street.”

A spokesman for Network Rail confirmed that work on the crossing is still scheduled to be completed by January 25.

He added: “The work we are undertaking at Broughty Ferry will completely renew both the railway track and level crossing surface.

“We understand, and apologies for, the inconvenience this project will cause some members of the community and we have planned the work to be completed as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately it is just not possible to carry-out such a complex piece of work without some short-term disruption.”