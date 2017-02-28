Severe disruption is likely for people planning to travel from Fife to Edinburgh by rail over the next two Sundays.

Track renewal works have been scheduled between Dalmeny and Burntisland which will necessitate the closure of the Forth Bridge and will affect services on March 5 and 12.

A revised train service will be operating between Dundee and Dalgety Bay via both sides of the Fife Circle, with buses operating between Edinburgh and Dalgety Bay.

There will also be a direct bus service operating between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes with Thornton, while a minibus service will be laid on between North Queensferry and Inverkeithing.

Trains from Aberdeen to Edinburgh Waverley will also be diverted via Stirling, calling additionally at Linlithgow, Stirling and Perth.

Departure and arrival times may be altered as a result, and journeys may take longer than normal as a result of the disruption.