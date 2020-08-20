Rail services affected after vehicle strikes bridge in Fife

Rail services between Edinburgh, Perth and Inverness were delayed after a road vehicle struck a bridge in Fife earlier this morning.

It is understood the road vehicle struck a bridge in the Newburgh area and that Network Rail engineers carried out a safety inspection of the bridge.

The line has now reopened and is returning to normal however some services may still be affected.

A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey following a road vehicle striking a bridge in the Newburgh area of Fife.

“Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”