News / Local / Angus 'Sinkhole' on line disrupts train services through Dundee and Angus By Alasdair Clark July 28, 2021, 4:59 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 6:31 pm Services going through Broughty Ferry have been disrupted. Train services through Dundee and Angus have been disrupted after reports of a sinkhole appearing on the line near Broughty Ferry. The east coast main line was closed in both directions for a time on Wednesday afternoon. The northbound side has since reopened, meaning services can run to Aberdeen. However the line towards Dundee remains closed. ℹ️ UPDATE: The line towards Aberdeen is now open, however, the line towards Dundee remains closed.