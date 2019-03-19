Raiders steal £35,000 worth of jewellery from shop in Fife

More than £35,000 of jewellery has been stolen in a night-time raid on a shop in Glenrothes.

Rings, pendants, chains, earrings, bangles and bracelets were stolen from Fennes Jewellery, along with a three-figure sum of cash.

Items included an 18ct white gold diamond bubble ring worth £3,700 and a pair of Celtic stud earrings valued at £145.

Police are investigating the robbery at around 2.20am on Saturday, and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

They have issued photographs of some of the missing jewellery in the hope someone may recognise the pieces.

Officers said three men wearing dark clothing and who may have been travelling in a vehicle, were seen near the shop in Newark Road South at the time and are believed to be involved.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Fife’s CID said: “This incident has caused significant disruption to a local business and a thorough investigation is under way.

“As part of this, we’d ask anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour, or any motorists or taxi drivers who were travelling in the area around this time and have dashcam footage, to contact us.

“Likewise, anyone who may recognise this jewellery or have been offered it for sale since this time is urged to get in touch with us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Mr Dick warned: “If you purchase a stolen item, knowingly or otherwise, this can be seized by officers at any time meaning financial loss for yourself.

“Always check that a seller can provide proof of ownership.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0491 of March 16 2019, or report it to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.