Raider smashes French windows then raids Dundee home

A thief smashed the back windows of a Dundee home before raiding the home.

Police are on the hunt for the culprit after the break-in sometime between 8am and 3.15pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The culprit gained entry to the Avon Crescent home after destroying the French windows before stealing mobile phones, banks cards, cash and jewellery.

Officers say the back garden is not overlooked by neighbours, but the home is in the busy residential area of Panmurefield.

The thief may have also made some noise during the break-in.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Officers would like to trace a man who was seen in the area, aged betwen 25-35 and wearing dark clothing.

“If anyone has any information which could help with our enquiries, please call 101 or speak with any police officer. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/21377/17.”