Raging thug barricaded himself inside home before attacking police

A thug who barricaded himself inside his home before attacking a police officer has been jailed.

Police were deployed to James Robertson’s home in Carnoustie after a neighbour heard repeated loud banging in the early hours of the morning.

Robertson repeatedly kicked the woman’s door before barricading himself inside his own home after officers arrived.

The brute then repeatedly punched one of the officers before racially abusing others once he was taken to police headquarters in Dundee.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that after hearing loud banging, the female neighbour sent a text to Robertson’s partner.

Robertson soon appeared at her front door demanding that she “get her lad out now” so that he could “sort this out”.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan said: “The witness was frightened by his manner. He was shouting ‘I’ll put your windows in’ and ‘I’ll kill you.’

“Police attended and could hear the accused shouting. He appeared at a first floor window and said he would only speak through the window.

“He went to the front door and barricaded it with various household items.”

Robertson then appeared back at the window shouting that he was being treated unfairly and that if anyone entered his home then they would “******* get it” before adding “I hate piggy *******.”

After being apprehended, Robertson attacked PC Jack Hunter by struggling with him and repeatedly punching him.

He also made racially offensive remarks and threats of violence towards officers at police heaquarters on West Bell Street.

Robertson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, making threats of violence and threats to a kill a woman on September 14 on Kinloch Park, Carnoustie.

He also admitted barricading himself in a flat in Kinloch Street before making violent threats. Robertson pleaded guilty to making racial remarks but a jury found him guilty of assaulting PC Hunter on Taymouth Street.

Defence solicitor Sarah Russo said the 27-year-old suffers from a long-standing drug addiction and had taken several valium tablets on the morning in question.

She said that he had very little recollection of the incident and appreciated a jail sentence was inevitable.

Robertson was jailed for a total of 15 months by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.