‘Raging’ staff tell Angus Council boss to ‘get stuffed’ over parking issues

Council staff have told a senior boss to “get stuffed” after he “told them off” for parking in the streets when their own car parks are packed out by locals avoiding new charges.

Staff working for Angus Council in Arbroath have hit out at the message sent out by Mark Armstrong, strategic resources director, which “reminds” workers to use designated staff car parks – which they claim they can never access.

Mr Armstrong had been contacted by councillors in the town – who could not be reached for comment – after they received complaints from locals living nearby.

Roads around Dewar House and Academy Lane offices have been particularly hard-hit, as they are largely free of parking restrictions.

However, workers have criticised the “spineless” email sent by Mr Armstrong because it fails to address what they claim is the real root of the problem – the off-street parking fees introduced by the council last November.

One council worker, who declined to be named to protect her job, said Mr Armstrong could “go and get stuffed” over his remarks.

She said: “Mark Armstrong seems to think his time is well spent sending an email to staff telling them that they shouldn’t be parking where they are entitled to park.

“He can go and get stuffed – we will park where we wish to park. He needs to get a backbone and back off – we are raging.”

In his email, Mr Armstrong claims the council is powerless to stop the public from misusing council staff car parks. He wrote: “I understand members of the public are using council staff car parks in Arbroath, possibly in response to parking charges.

“Unfortunately there is nothing we can do to deter or prevent this and I appreciate that this may be forcing staff to park elsewhere.

“Please remind staff to use our car parks wherever possible.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “Any suggestion this request aims to put pressure on staff is wrong.

“We have no intention of enforcing areas where staff, as members of the public themselves, are entitled to park or vice-versa.

“It is simply a request for staff to be considerate of residents and to use staff parking wherever possible.”