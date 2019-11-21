Raging hospital chef brandished meat cleaver and fork during morning rammy at Dundee property

A raging hospital chef brandished a meat cleaver and a carving fork at joiners after being angered by noise they were making in his block.

James Cochrane brought mayhem to Wiston Place during the morning rammy on November 15.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Cochrane was attacked by one of the joiners working in a flat below his property.

After initially leaving the scene, Cochrane returned armed with two weapons and challenged the men to a fight.

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “At 11.45am, the accused attended at the door and spoke with the joiners.

“They said he was agitated and demanding to know what all the noise was about.

“One of them told the accused to go away but he didn’t leave and he pushed the accused out of the flat.”

The court heard Cochrane, who works as a chef at Ninewells Hospital, came towards the man who then punched him twice on the head.

Cochrane then returned to the property and began banging on the door while clutching the weapons.

He shouted: “Think you are hard now?”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Through the peephole, they could see Cochrane had a carving fork in one hand and a meat cleaver in the other.

Cochrane again refused to leave after being asked to go away by the joiners.

He was heard to shout “come on then” by another joiner who was outside the block.

Police were eventually called and arrested the 30-year-old at his flat.

Cochrane made no reply to being cautioned and charged by officers.

Appearing in Dundee Sheriff Court from custody, Cochrane pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on various occasions on November 15 on Wiston Place.

© DC Thomson

He admitted shouting, swearing, challenging people to fight as well as brandishing a cleaver and a carving fork.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell urged Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown to defer sentence on Cochrane for reports.

Mr McConnell added that although Cochrane has a record of previous convictions, he has been out of trouble for the last three years.

Cochrane was granted bail and ordered to return to court next month.