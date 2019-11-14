Rage for residents as vandals smash shelters in Douglas

Residents have been left out in the cold after bus shelters were smashed up.

A spate of vandalism has seen shelters along Balunie Avenue in Douglas get their windows smashed and damaged, leaving some with only one pane of glass.

This has left bus users battling the cold weather as they wait for their transport to arrive.

One resident, Michael Bird, said the street is no stranger to damage as vandals continue to target it.

Michael, 58, explained: “The shelters are forever getting smashed up.

“A couple of weeks ago I heard a worker sweeping up glass from the bus shelter and the phone box near it had been smashed as well.

“Nothing more has been put in place to deal with the problem.”

Another resident, who was waiting to catch a bus at one of the damaged shelters, also expressed his frustrations that vandals had targeted the stop.

Ralph Houston, 74, said: “This seems to be happening all over the place.

“I have sometimes seen people, especially the older ones, shivering with the cold.

“There’s nothing to stop people doing this kind of thing either.”

One local, who wished to remain anonymous, added the damage incurred had proved to be a pain for those using the stops.

She said: “It’s very annoying for this to happen.

“The wind will come right through you because there is no shelter here.

“We are paying our council tax so you would expect it to be fixed.”

Will Dawson, SNP councillor for the East End Ward, was also critical of the mindless damage that had been carried out.

He added: “Vandalism of any kind is bad for the local community and it requires council resources to get it fixed.

“I would ask anyone who has any information about the vandalism to contact the police.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council has cleared up the affected bus shelters and arranged for them to be fixed.”