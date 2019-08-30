Rage after heartless thieves steal juice and sweets from Angus charity twice in a week

Community figures have hit out after heartless thieves stole juice and sweets from the coastal path at East Haven twice in one week.

Wendy Murray, trustee of the East Haven Together charity admitted she was very disappointed by the latest thefts.

It is believed three people were involved in the second theft this week and Wendy believes the same people had been involved in the earlier theft.

East Haven Together has been filling juice dispensers and leaving boxes of sweets on the bench every day this week.

So sad that people have found it necessary to take the sweets and full container of juice twice in the space of a week. We will purchase new dispensers ASAP and hope to resume normal service shortly. Posted by Our East Haven on Thursday, 29 August 2019

Wendy said: “It’s not the value, because that is very small.

“It’s the fact that people have actually thought they could just walk away with the sweets and the juice dispensers on two occasions in one week.

“This is put there for all the walkers and cyclists who regularly use the coastal path.

“The service is very popular and it is something we are very happy to do.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The charity invites donations for the goods on offer, with the money set to be split between two charities – Mary’s Meals and Sustrans.

The first theft was discovered earlier this week but the group decided against reporting it.

However, when the juice dispenser and the sweets were stolen for a second time the group had no option but to report it to the police.

People have been very kind. Look what John found when he was out doing a litter pick this morning! We will get it filled… Posted by Our East Haven on Friday, 30 August 2019

She said: “This is something that we like to be able to do and we know how welcome it is to the many people who use the path.

“However, we basically can’t afford to keep replacing them if they continually get stolen.”

Wendy has hit out at those responsible as she detailed when and where the thefts are believed to have taken place.

She said: “It was three adults.

“The sweets were taken around 11am.

“Then later in the day, around 3pm to 4pm, the juice dispenser was taken by the same people as they walked back to Arbroath.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are aware of the matter and will be investigating.”