Raffle, tombola and home baking at Dundee Christmas coffee morning

Volunteers from the friends and family of the Little Sisters of the Poor are hosting Christmas coffee morning.

The event is to be held on Saturday at St Mary’s Church Hall, Greys Lane, in Lochee from 11am to 2pm.

There is an entry fee of £2 for adults with children getting in free, and all are welcome.

Entry includes refreshments, as well as Christmas mince pies and shortbread.

Activities at the event will include a raffle, tombola, as well as children’s knitted goods and home baking.

The Little Sisters of the Poor ran Wellburn House, providing care to the elderly in Dundee for more than 150 years.

In 2017, the site was purchased from the sisters by the Diocese of Dunkeld.