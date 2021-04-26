Marc McAulay: Angus-born RAF squaddie turned adult actor ‘delighted’ after earning nine nominations at porn industry’s version of the Oscars

An RAF reservist who has become a full-time adult actor has been nominated for nine accolades at a worldwide awards ceremony.

Marc McAulay, 29, who was born and raised in Monifieth, has been recognised in categories at the 2021 international Grabby Awards.

He said: “This is a great accolade and is totally unbelievable, I’m completely delighted.

“I have also been told that I’m the most nominated star in the world this year.”

The Grabby Awards, which take place in Chicago annually, are seen as the gay porn industry’s version of the Oscars and have been dominated by American actors in the past.

But Marc has broken the mould and will fly the flag for Scotland at the end of May.

‘Absolutely buzzing’

“If I come home with an award I’m pretty sure my mum will put it on the mantlepiece,” he said.

“Most nominees and winners come from Europe or America, with hardly anyone ever from Scotland being nominated.

“I think I’m the first person from Monifieth and Dundee ever to be nominated – to be in with a chance of winning so many awards is unbelievable.

“I really enjoy it. I think to begin with I got a real buzz appearing in front of the cameras and it grew from there.

“I love meeting all the other models and we are very well looked after health wise.

“We are regularly screened and have bloods taken and are generally just well cared for.

“During the first lockdown we didn’t film but this time due to increased bloodtesting and screening we have been able to continue.”

If Covid allows, Marc is hoping to travel to America for the award ceremony at the end of May, otherwise he will take part virtually.

Marc, who stays in Edinburgh but often visits family in Dundee, is still a serving reservist in the RAF and was a full time gunner until 2014, when he decided he would rather concentrate on his fledgling porn career.

‘Family and colleagues are so supportive’

“The RAF have been so supportive of me and so have my parents,” he added.

“When the RAF heard about the nominations they actually even printed in their own internal bull sheet paper ‘good luck Marc’.

“I think that is incredible and not something you would have seen a few years back.

“When I first started appearing in the press the squaddies used to have a real laugh about it but now they are all so supportive.”

“But basically they have said what I do in my own time is up to me as long as I don’t do anything to bring the RAF into disrepute.

“My mum and dad have also been brilliant. Mum said she would never want to see any of my films but she has wished me good luck and is totally supportive.”