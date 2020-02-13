RAF men to set off on three-day ground-hopping trip across Scotland

Three RAF men are going on a tour of duty with a difference by visiting every senior football stadium in Scotland for charity.

Dundee fan Corporal George Adam is taking part in the adventure, which kicks off in early March, along with colleagues Craig McInnes and Ryan Luke who are both senior aircraftmen in the supplies unit.

George, originally from Barnhill in Dundee, joked that they had planned it like a military operation.

The 36-year-old said: “We have established a base at my dad’s house in Perth because it is so central and we hope to do this over three days.

“We have already had more than 20 responses from the senior clubs regarding access to the touchline to have our pictures taken and among the first were Dundee and Dundee United.

“We are all friends and servicemen based at RAF Lossiemouth and an Arnold Clark showroom in Elgin has kindly agreed to supply us with a vehicle for the duration.

“Our target is £500 for the Ladybird charity which helps with young children with special needs in Lossiemouth.”