Radio DJ caught with indecent pictures of children dodges jail

A radio DJ found with a haul of indecent images at his home has dodged a prison sentence.

Paul Brownlee previously admitted possessing sick images of children at his home in St Andrews in January 2019.

The 47-year-old, who now lives in Galashiels, had previously been working as a manager at the Specsavers store in St Andrews.

Brownlee was once a DJ for radio stations in Tayside, Edinburgh and the Borders, including Wave FM.

Police acting on a tip-off raided Brownlee’s flat where they found him inside the property with his partner and child.

His laptop was seized and police found 663 inaccessible indecent images of children including 16 category A, 30 category B and 617 category C

Brownlee pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to making the indecent photographs between January 2018 and January 2019.

Defence solicitor Stuart Hamilton said that his client understood the seriousness of the offence.

Mr Hamilton told Sheriff Lorna Drummond that Brownlee, who receives benefits, was willing to comply with any community-based order imposed by the court.

Sheriff Drummond said: “I am satisfied that I can impose a community payback order as an alternative to custody.”

Brownlee was ordered to perform 200 hours of unpaid work as well as being placed on supervision and the sex offender’s register for two years.