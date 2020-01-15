Radio 1’s Big Weekend could return to Dundee – who would you like to see appear?

Radio 1’s Big Weekend looks set to return to Dundee in May, 14 years after the event came to the city.

Camperdown Park has again been chosen as the preferred venue for the three-day event, having been the location for the three days of music in 2006, and also the site of the Carnival 56 event in 2017.

As reported by The Courier, the venue was given the green light by councillors in a secret meeting on Monday night, where they agreed to bring the event to the city on May 22-24, however the BBC is yet to officially confirm the plans are in place.

Tele columnist Martel Maxwell previously voiced support in bringing the event back to Dundee after the success of the 2006 festival.

She said: “It’s quite a location, with acres of land and yet relatively central – as opposed to some festival sites in the back of beyond.

“I remember that 2006 two-day event well, when 30,000 fans descended on the park to see some of the best music acts from across the world, including The Fratellis, Corrine Bailey Ray and Razorlight.

“There was a VIP enclosure and, as I was working as a showbiz reporter, I managed to bag tickets for my entire family.

“Mixing home with work was surreal.

“As I interviewed Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie, I saw my sister Holly – just 12 at the time – pose for a photo with Crazy (a global hit at the time for Gnarls Barkley) singer CeeLo Green, while Lorraine Kelly was mobbed by fans.

“Then, after all that, I continued the party at Fat Sam’s and the then London Club. They were mobbed – as were most of the city’s bars and clubs, riding on a wave of excitement that the great and good of the music industry had come to us.

“There’s no disputing what a huge event like the one proposed can have on Dundee – from the stallholders on site to the restaurants, bars, clubs and hotels all over the city and beyond.

“What’s changed since 2006 is that our city has transformed.”

A Radio 1 spokeswoman said: “We know our listeners love to guess the location of Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and wherever we will be, we’ll be sure to bring the biggest artists with us.”

An official announcement is expected before the end of the month, when details of the performers will also be revealed.

