Man who knocked bouncer unconscious following racist rant in Angus nightclub spared jail

A racist thug who knocked a bouncer unconscious after unleashing a bigoted tirade at a man who complained about him spilling his drink was today spared jail.

Ben Taylor lost it after Patrick Sangmor asked him to be careful when Taylor started shaking his drink around in Forfar’s Royal Hotel nightclub.

The pair pushed each other before bouncer Gary Davidson intervened.

Taylor then shouted “I’ll kill you ya black ******* – come on outside then ya black *******” as Mr Davidson tried to usher him out.

The jobless thug then hurled a glass, hitting Mr Davidson on the head and knocking him unconscious.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told Dundee Sheriff Court that Mr Davidson was left with an inch long gash to his forehead that had to be glued closed.

He later gave up his job as a bouncer as a result of the incident.

Taylor, 23, of Scott Court, Dundee, pleaded guilty on indictment to charges of assault to injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The incident took place on April 22 last year at the nightclub in Castle Street, Forfar.

Defence solicitor Andy Lyall said: “He expresses his regret and he doesn’t try to backpedal at all on his responsibility.

“He hopes to get employment soon and he has a work ethic.”

Sheriff Alastair Brown imposed a restriction of liberty order for four months, confining Taylor to his home address from 7pm til 7am every day on an electronic tag.

He said: “This is a very serious incident involving racial abuse and an assault that could have caused very serious injury.

“You spilled your drink and were asked to be more careful.

“At that point you lost your temper and shouted and swore racist abuse.

“You were completely out of control and need to grow up.”