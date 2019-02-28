Racist thug glassed bouncer in local nightclub

A bouncer was glassed by a racist thug he had tried to eject from a nightclub.

Ben Taylor left Gary Davidson bloodied and unconscious when he was told to get out of the Royal Hotel nightclub in Forfar last year after he threatened to kill another man.

The incident began when Taylor unleashed a torrent of vile abuse towards Patrick Sangmor in the bar.

Taylor, of Dundee’s Scott Court, was told to be careful by Mr Sangmor after being seen shaking his drink around.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the pair began pushing each other with Taylor shouting: “Bring it on.”

Depute fiscal Nicola Gillepsie said: “The complainer was working in the upstairs bar area when he was told two men were fighting and he saw the accused acting in an aggressive manner.

“He intervened and tried to push the accused out of the club when the accused said: ‘I’ll kill you ya black *******. Come on outside then ya black *******.’”

As he was walking to the entrance, Taylor threw a glass that hit Mr Davidson who was momentarily knocked unconscious.

He suffered a one-inch cut to his forehead that was glued together.

The court heard that due to the incident, Mr Davidson had given up his job because of the effect it had on him.

Taylor, 23, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Davidson on April 22 last year at the Royal Hotel nightclub on Castle Street, by striking him on the head with a glass to his injury, causing him to lose consciousness.

He also admitted shouting, swearing and racially abusing Mr Sangmor.

Solicitor Andy Lyall reserved mitigation until after the preparation of reports but said Taylor was “truly sorry” and “apologises unreservedly”.

Sentence was deferred until March 26 by Sheriff Alastair Brown for social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.