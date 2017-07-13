A racist refused to do unpaid work because he couldn’t be bothered to get out of bed before 12pm.

David Dodds, 47, of Kinghorne Road, was previously ordered by Dundee Sheriff Court to complete 55 hours of unpaid work.

He was given the sentence after admitting aggressive and racist behaviour at Chachie Spice, Hilltown, by shouting, uttering threats of violence, punching and kicking a glass counter and making racist comments towards two male staff.

Dodds committed the offence in May 2014 and was given the sentence in April 2015, when he was told he had three months to complete it.

However, he still had not finished the unpaid work by December 2015.

He was called to court in January 2016 to explain the breach but failed to appear and dodged police and repeated communication from his lawyer until last month.

Appearing at court yesterday, Sheriff Alastair Brown asked solicitor Jim Laverty what he was to “do” with Dodds, adding: “He told social workers he couldn’t do unpaid work because he doesn’t get out of bed until noon and he refused to do a restriction of liberty order. His problem seems to be his attitude.”

The former order was revoked and replaced with a £550 fine, payable at £20 per week, with a 28-day prison sentence automatically imposed for missed payments.