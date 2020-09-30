Racist lout launched attack on shopkeeper and customers after being told to leave his dog outside Dundee store

A racist thug attacked a shopkeeper and two customers after being told he wasn’t allowed to bring his dog into a shop.

Gary Soutar tried to drag Sandeep Rao outside the Day to Day store on Brownhill Road on August 9 2019 before turning his attention to father and daughter Alexander Henderson and Gemma Taylor.

Soutar made racist slurs before headbutting Mr Henderson, breaking his nose as a result. He also admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court to striking Ms Taylor on the throat.

The court heard how the 31-year-old refused to leave his dog outside the shop because it was “very expensive”.

Soutar was allowed to carry the dog into the shop by Mr Rao and his colleague Mohammed Usman in a bid to appease the lout.

However, Soutar continued to be belligerent and was denied the eight cans of Tennent’s that he wanted to purchase.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “One of the witnesses went to the door to show the accused out and the accused asked if he wanted to ‘take it outside.’

“The witness refused and the accused pushed him and tried to pull him outside.

“The witness Henderson saw this and heard the accused call the other witness a ‘******* black African’

“He then headbutted the witness Henderson and grabbed the witness Taylor by the throat with his hands.”

Police were called and Soutar left the shop while shouting a racial slur. Soutar, of Brownhill Street, was pointed out by the victims and responded: “This is ******* ridiculous,” while being cautioned and charged.

It was revealed that Mr Henderson suffered a broken nose which required five paper stitches while Ms Taylor suffered muscle pain.

Soutar pleaded guilty to shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making racist comments, challenging Mr Rao to fight, gesticulating and making threats.

He also admitted pushing Mr Rao, seizing his clothing and repeatedly attempting to kick him before headbutting Mr Henderson on the face and striking Ms Taylor on the throat.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Soutar until November for social work reports to be prepared. His bail order was allowed to continue.