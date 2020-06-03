Football fan fined by sheriff after admitting racist abuse on train from Dundee

A sheriff fined a man who admitted shouting racist abuse at police during a train journey between Dundee and Edinburgh earlier this year.

Colin Green committed the offence having been to watch Aberdeen face Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on March 7.

The match took place at Pittodrie and ended in a 3-1 victory for the home side.

Green, 34, pleaded guilty by letter at Dundee Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the train between Dundee railway station and Edinburgh Waverley.

Green admitted that while travelling on the train as part of a journey from Aberdeen after the game, he repeatedly behaved in an aggressive manner towards police officers.

He also shouted, swore and made threats as well as abusive and racial remarks during the incident.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fined Green, of Calderhouse Road, Mid Calder, £200.