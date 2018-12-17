Racing motorbikes stolen from locked-up Arbroath garage

Police have launched an appeal after racing motorbikes were stolen from a locked-up garage.

Two Husqvarna TC 125cc scrambler motorbikes were stolen from Boulzie Hill Place, Arbroath, between 10pm on Wednesday 12th and 6.30am on Thursday December 13.

A police statement said: “The bikes are used in competitive racing, and are not road legal. Those responsible would appear to have been appropriately equipped for transporting them away, so may well have had some knowledge of them and where they were kept.

“If you have any information that could help us find these bikes and identify who took them, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/30407/18.”