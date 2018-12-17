Tuesday, December 18th 2018 Show Links
Racing motorbikes stolen from locked-up Arbroath garage

by Stephen Eighteen
December 17, 2018, 11:11 am
Police have launched an appeal after racing motorbikes were stolen from a locked-up garage.

Two Husqvarna TC 125cc scrambler motorbikes were stolen from Boulzie Hill Place, Arbroath, between 10pm on Wednesday 12th and 6.30am on Thursday December 13.

A police statement said: “The bikes are used in competitive racing, and are not road legal. Those responsible would appear to have been appropriately equipped for transporting them away, so may well have had some knowledge of them and where they were kept.

“If you have any information that could help us find these bikes and identify who took them, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is CR/30407/18.”

