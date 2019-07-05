Friday, July 5th 2019 Show Links
Racing broadcaster John McCririck has died, according to reports

by Frances Rougvie
July 5, 2019, 10:40 am Updated: July 5, 2019, 12:21 pm
Legendary racing broadcaster John McCririck has died, according to reports.

The 79-year-old was the face of Channel 4 Racing, and one of the sport’s most recognisable figures.

He was dropped from the role in 2012 after 28 years at the helm.

He was also an award-winning journalist for The Sporting Life.

The Racing Post reported his death on Twitter.

They said: “Sad to report that legendary racing broadcaster John McCririck has died at the age of 79.”

It was reported in the Daily Mail last year that the racing pundit didn’t think he would live to see another summer.

