Woman accused of racially aggravated assaults against two women in Dundee

A woman has been accused of carrying out racially aggravated assaults in the block of flats where she lives.

Kelly Don allegedly committed the offences on Lyon Street on Thursday January 30.

She allegedly shouted repeatedly, acted aggressively, tried to remove a phone from Juliet Idahosa, refused to leave and repeatedly struck a door.

Don also allegedly pushed Chelsea Tarighobe on the body before taking hold of Princess Elizabeth Bassey and pushing her on the body, causing her to strike a wall.

Prosecutors allege both of the assaults were racially aggravated. Don also allegedly made racial remarks during the incident.

The 32-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges when she appeared from custody.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial for April with an intermediate diet in March. Don was released on bail.