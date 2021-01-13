Woman, 71, denies forcing soiled nappies and vomit into children’s mouths

A 71-year-old woman has denied forcing soiled nappies and vomit into the mouths of children.

Rachel Lessels allegedly carried out attacks on three children at an address in Fife between May 2006 and July 2009.

The pensioner allegedly forced one child to walk outside naked before forcing another outside.

Lessels denies the five charges against her at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged the first child was wilfully ill-treated by Lessels between May 19 2006 and October 16 2008.

She allegedly destroyed the child’s possessions, failed to provide them with medical treatment, forced them to walk outside naked and dress in a car before forcing them to sleep on the floor as well as making abusive remarks.

Alleged to have forced food and vomit into child’s mouth

During the same time period, Lessels allegedly seized the youngster’s head and forced their head against a cupboard before forcing food and vomit into the child’s mouth with a fork.

Lessels allegedly seized the child’s privates before forcing a soiled nappy into the youngster’s mouth.

A second child was allegedly ill-treated by Lessels between May 20 and July 10 2009.

She denies shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, failing to provide adequate food and forcing the child outside before forcing them to stand for long periods.

The second child was allegedly force-fed food and vomit before having their head placed under water by Lessels.

Accused of striking youngster with belt

It is alleged she dragged the child around a room before striking them with a belt.

Lessels allegedly ill-treated a third child during the same period by shouting, swearing, failing to provide adequate food and forcing them to stand for long periods.

Court papers allege she forced her fingernails into the child’s ears, forced food and vomit into their mouth and placed their head underwater for a period of time.

All of the charges allegedly occurred at an address in Letham, Fife.

Lessels was not present when the case called for a first diet before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Her not guilty pleas were tendered in her absence by defence counsel Mark Moir.

A further first diet was fixed for May.