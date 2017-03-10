The aim is for his team to be just a point behind in the Championship promotion race by the middle of next week.

But, even if that’s the case, Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon knows nothing will be decided in the second tier for weeks yet.

If the Tangerines beat leaders Hibs at Tannadice tonight, the gap at the top will be down to four points.

And that will give them the opportunity two whittle it to just one when they play their game in hand at St Mirren next Wednesday.

As good a position as victories in these two outings would put United in, Ray knows there will still be twists and turns to come between now and the end of the regular season in early May.

“It will be a huge bonus for us if we can beat them and bring the gap down to four with a game in hand,” he said.

“Then we would have the chance to get it down to one point when we play St Mirren next week.

“It will make it very interesting if we can win tonight but, even if we don’t win and then win our game in hand, the gap will be three or four points.

“So there is going to be a lot to play for until the end of the season no matter what.”

For Ray, the key to making sure that’s the case is getting back to regular winning form.

His team have won just once in their last seven league outings and he knows that has to change, hopefully starting tonight.

“The message we are hammering into the players is we have to win as many games as we can.

“We will throw everything at it because draws for us are not any good.”

Meanwhile, although he’s sorry to be losing Dutchman Nick van der Velden when he retires at the end of the season, Ray expressed his delight the 35-year-old is moving into coaching.

“He’s going to do his badges here in the summer and then he is going back to Holland where he’s got a job with AZ Alkmaar working with the U/15s.

“He had a job to go to last year but he wanted to live abroad and sample it. He’s done it and he’s thoroughly enjoyed it.

“He spoke to me maybe a month ago and said he is planning to go into the coaching side.

“I’m delighted for him, he’s a great lad and a good professional.”