Rab Douglas admits he will have to give serious consideration to hanging up his goalie gloves for good after leaving Arbroath.

The veteran former Scotland, Dundee, Celtic, Leicester and Forfar keeper signed a short-term deal with the Red Lichties in October.

That contract came to an end last week but Gayfield gaffer Dick Campbell was keen for Douglas to sign a new one.

However, the 44-year-old, who had been kept out of the team because of the form of Ricky Gomes, decided the time was right to leave Arbroath.

Douglas said: “My contract had finished and I spoke to Dick to tell him I felt I’d had my time.

“Ricky is doing brilliantly and I am sure Arbroath will be right up there come the end of the season.

“They are a good club and Dick has been really great with me both at Arbroath and Forfar.

“I wish them all the best but I didn’t think it was right for me to carry on.

“You should never say never and I would always be willing to help out a club if I could but I will now have to give serious consideration to hanging up my gloves for good.”