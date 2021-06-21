R&A World Golf Museum in St Andrews reopens after transformation

A unique golfing museum, just a short chip away from St Andrews Old Course, has reopened after a transformation.

The R&A World Golf Museum, formerly the British Golf Museum, reopened on Monday after an extensive redevelopment.

What began as a cabinet of curiosities in the back in the 1800s, grew to become one of the world’s most respected sporting museums.

Now a new era has begun, complete with a new name.

Rich history

The museum has been closed since early last year, during which time its galleries have been redisplayed and reinterpreted.

Organisers want visitors to be uplifted and inspired as the past, present and future of golf is brought to life through a new range of immersive and interactive displays.

As well as the wealth of golfing history on display, the museum will also include a shop and a café, offering views of the famous Old Course and West Sands Beach.

Phil Anderton, the museum’s executive director and chief development officer at The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, said the new displays will appeal to both established golf fans and newbies.

Iconic Old Course

He said: “Golf is synonymous with St Andrews, first played here in the 1500s and the Old Course is the first 18-hole course in the world, so it is fitting that the R&A World Golf Museum resides just steps from its first tee.

“Golf is rich in tradition which has been built through centuries of enjoyment.

“It is these traditions and the evolution of the game which are explored in the galleries of the R&A World Golf Museum.

“Through the interactive galleries we hope to engage with current and new fans to deepen their knowledge and connection to golf.”

Themes

The museum presents the story of golf through six new thematic zones, each designed to engage and entertain through experiential and video displays.

Angela Howe, director of museum and heritage at the R&A, said: “Our goal when developing the R&A World Golf Museum was to reimagine the golf heritage experience – making it appealing to established golf fans whilst attracting and educating those new to the sport.

“The refurbishment of the galleries provides a modern backdrop for people to learn about golf’s heritage via immersive, interactive and interesting exhibits.”

Golf legend

From July the museum will also feature an exhibition celebrating the life of one of the true golfing icons – Severino Ballesteros.

Seve – His Life Through the Lens – is a collection dedicated to his greatest achievements in golf, including winning The Open on three occasions in 1979, 1984 and 1988.

The exhibition will run for 18 months, including throughout the 150th Open Championship which is to be played at St Andrews in July 2022.