As we celebrate an exciting anniversary, today we go right back to where it all began.

In today’s newspaper we look back at 140 years of the Evening Telegraph from the very first edition to the up-to-the minute news on the Tele’s website.

We have been there every step of the providing locals with information on what’s happening close to home and beyond. We’ll look back a the biggest stories over the years and how they affected the city.

So don’t miss your fantastic souvenir magazine in the Tele today.

To get you in the mood, see if you can identify the dates of these famous front pages.

Perhaps it seems just like yesterday, maybe it was well before you were even born.

See if those special days in history spring readily to mind or if it’s all just a mystery.

Good luck!