Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

QUIZ: Can you get all 10 of these National 5 exam questions right?

Are you as smart as a teenager? Put your knowledge to the test with this ultimate quiz featuring a mash up of National 5 maths, chemistry and French questions.
By Rebecca McCurdy
August 10, 2021, 3:22 pm
Parents, carers and teachers across Scotland are exceptionally proud as thousands of pupils received their exam results today (August 10).

Pupils may not have sat traditional exams this year – or in 2020 – but dozens of assessments were created for each pupil by teachers using past papers.

But do you have what it takes to pass National 5 maths, chemistry and French?

This quiz features questions from all three subjects to give you a taster of what pupils go through each year.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) put all of their past papers online so we decided to take a look at National 5 questions from 2017, 2018, 2019.

The maths questions included in this quiz are from the Application of Maths past papers from 2018 and 2019 and the Lifeskills Mathematics exam paper from 2017.

The questions cover topics such as currency exchange, percentages and calculating monthly instalments – all of which are useful in every day life.

School pupils are not allowed to use a calculator for these questions so put yourself in their shoes and give it a try.

You’ll also need to brush up on your language skills as you’ll be quizzed on topics such as French numbers, and reading letters from a pen pal.

In chemistry, basic knowledge of the periodic table should help you answer the questions.

Some of these questions might be trickier than you think.

Could you be an A grade student or should the tests be left to the schoolchildren?

Take our quiz and let us know if you could pass National 5 exams!

