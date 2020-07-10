Quick-thinking walkers and council worker rescue bird tangled in kite line in Dundee park

A bird was saved from an abandoned kite line in Camperdown Park thanks to the quick thinking of walkers and a council worker.

The walkers, who did not want to be named, were about to start a daily walk around the park when they noticed the blackbird caught up in the line on a treetop.

With no way of reaching the animal themselves the women called on a local council worker who was in the area, and they managed to bring it down and untangle it.

© Supplied

One of the walkers said the bird was in too much distress to ignore.

“When we spotted the bird we knew we had to do something and there was no way we could just walk away from it,” she said.

“I knew there was a council van parked close by and the worker, Steve, was absolutely amazing and came down to the tree to help.

“He didn’t have any ladders and even if he did he wouldn’t have been able to use them so we even considered climbing on top of one of our cars to get the bird down.

“Luckily Steve had a long rake which he was able to use to bring it down and we then had to detach the string from around the poor thing’s leg, which was like untangling a necklace.

In all it probably took around 10 minutes, however, if we had just left it there it would have been there for hours.

© Supplied

“Steve was just fantastic, the bird was flapping, I was flapping, my friend was getting ready to climb up on her car, but he was able to stay so calm.”

Meanwhile, the group has also raised concerns about the amount of litter that has been left in the park during lockdown, and they even discovered a double mattress which had been ditched.

© Supplied

She added: “Although nobody wanted to lose that kite and it was no one’s fault I have seen a lot more littering in the park recently which is a shame as it really does affect the wildlife.

“Camperdown Park is a beautiful resource and it belongs to everyone so it is all of our jobs to keep it tidy and safe for the wildlife who live there.”