Queue of users at alleged Dundee drug den ‘like folk waiting for the post office’

A housing association is assisting police with an investigation into claims one of its developments is home to a “24-hour” drug dealing operation.

Residents living near Edward Street, in Polepark, claim drug users have been queuing outside a semi-detached property at all hours of the day and night ‘like they’re waiting for the Post Office to open”.

An address near Forrest Park Place has reportedly been raided twice in recent weeks.

But despite the police attendance, residents said it had been “business as usual” ever since, with drugs and cash reportedly being exchanged through letter boxes at the rear and front of the property.

One image taken during the Tele’s investigation showed a man crouching down at the letter box shortly before midday yesterday.

A verbal exchange could be heard with someone inside before he left.

The latest incident comes a matter of days after a woman was seriously assaulted in neighbouring Brook Street in an alleged dispute over drugs.

A spokesman for Hillcrest Housing Association – which manages the properties – confirmed they were aware of the situation and were working with police to resolve the issue.

One tenant said: “That property has been busted by police twice in the last two to three months.

“It doesn’t seem to affect trade. I don’t live in the street but I’ve seen queues of people waiting there before.

“At times there have been lookouts on the street. They go to the letter box at the front and the back and there are items exchanged.

“Since it got busted there seems to be more activity at the rear of the property.

“Police never seem to be away from there for one reason or another. It’s unfair on the tenants living in that cul-de-sac at the back as there are young families living here.

“They must be intimidated by what is going on.”

She added: “This isn’t a new problem either – it’s been like this for a year and a half.

“It’s going on 24/7, people coming to the door at all times of the day and night. At times it is like people queuing for a post office to open.”

Another local added: “Police know what’s going on. We are aware raids have taken place recently.

“No one seems to have been imprisoned. Maybe others have come in to fill the void to carry on the operation.

“The sad thing is it’s a nice area.”

Chief Inspector David McIntosh said they were continuing to work closely with partners to target those involved.

He added: “We gather as much information as possible to deal with drug misuse and those intent on dealing drugs.

“We are all aware of the harmful effects drugs have on people, families and the wider community.

“We continue to target those involved in criminal activity and we do so with the help and co-operation of the public.

“We also work closely with our partners, sharing information and ensure adequate resources are assigned.

“People can be assured that any information passed to police regarding drugs will be acted upon.”

A Hillcrest spokesman said: “We’re aware of the issue and are working with Police and local partners to resolve it.”