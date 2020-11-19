Questions raised over scale of Covid-19 tests available to Dundee police after FOI reveals just 12 positive cases

Calls have been made for more coronavirus tests to be carried out in the police force after it was revealed just 12 officers in the Tayside division have tested positive for the disease since March.

A Freedom of Information request revealed that 2,117 working days have been lost this year due to officers having to self-isolate due to the virus.

However the comparatively low number of positive cases has raised eyebrows, with one politician questioning whether enough tests are being carried out.

Shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr MSP, whose regional constituency includes Dundee and Angus, said: “The police have been on the front line of the Covid-19 response, protecting communities at great personal risk.

“Officers in Tayside are plainly following the self-isolation rules when they find out they have been in contact with someone with the virus.

“However, the number of positive tests seems very low in comparison.

“This begs the question of whether sufficient tests are being made available to local police, where a negative test would give them certainty.

“The upshot is that local officer numbers are stretched – and the SNP government must make additional resources available to cope with issues such as staff absences from coronavirus.”

Last month up to 20 Dundee police officers were advised to stay off work after a seven-a-side kickabout with an officer who had contracted Covid-19.

The outbreak was reportedly linked to Lochee Station, and four police officers reportedly tested positive.

The positive tests after the game resulted in the rest of the players, and their households, being forced into isolation for 14 days.

At the time Police Scotland said they had “sufficient capacity” to “flex resources should there be a requirement to do so”.

This came despite claims from a whistleblower that officers had to be drafted in from other stations to cover shifts.

David Threadgold, chairman of the SPF North Area Committee, said: “Police officers are at the frontline of the response to this global pandemic. the very nature of police work means officers are at greater risk of community exposures than almost any other worker.

“We cannot be surprised that officers are contracting the virus and absences are required as a result.

“We know that asymptomatic transmission is a serious issue in the wider population, and we remain anxious that the risks presented by this have still not be responded to by the police service.”