Questions linger over future of derelict Dundee shopping complex

There are lingering questions over the future of a former shopping complex that has been dubbed a “public health concern” by local businesses.

The Macalpine Shopping Centre in Ardler, which can be found on the corner of Macalpine Road and Camperdown Road, has stood derelict for a number of years with no sign of any future development planned.

This is despite the owners of the former shopping complex, Glasgow-based property firm Purewal Properties, outlining their desire to revamp the shopping centre rather than demolish it completely.

It is understood surveys had been carried out on the site and the firm were open to having a consultation with residents over any future plans.

In a letter to the city council last year, representatives for the firm stated: “My clients (Purewal) have been actively reviewing options for redevelopment of the lower block at the centre (39-49 Macalpine Road).

“In fact, they are currently awaiting an update report from their building surveyors on costings before deciding on the best option.”

But more than 12 months on from the correspondence, businesses which stand adjacent to the derelict building have claimed they have heard nothing about any potential developments on the property.

Debbie Smith, who works as a manager at Bayne’s Bakery along the street, dubbed the disused building an “eyesore” that should be “demolished.”

“I have been here seven years and it was like that when I started. I thought they must have had plans to do something with it then but we have heard nothing,” she said.

“It’s a public health concern being there next to food premises. I’m glad we are not right next to it.

“With all the recent bad weather, I would hate to think of what state it is in. They should just bulldoze it to be honest.”

Daisy Whyte, an employee of the tanning salon that neighbours the former shopping complex, admitted the eyesore did reflect well on the local area.

“My sister is older than me though and she said it used to be buzzing around here, she explained.

“But it’s been like that for as long as I can remember and it makes it looks a bit rubbish here. It’s at the back of the shops as well and it’s just not nice.

“The people who work in the businesses around here all speak to each other but we haven’t heard anything about what is happening with it.”

Mel Murray, who works for the Co-Op Funeral Care, added: “They should try and get something vibrant here if possible, but I have not a clue how you could get to see something go there.

“It’s a real shame that it is there lying empty. I think it brings the area down a bit.”

Councillor Kevin Keenan, who represents the Strathmartine ward, also spoke about being in the dark over any future plans to revamp the site.

He said: “We can see it is an ongoing eyesore.

“The last I heard, the owners were still considering what to do with it they were maybe considering demolishing it.

“It’s something that has been discussed a few times at planning committees as people in the local area see it as an eyesore.

“When there was an article about the site a year ago, there were a few businesses get in touch with me and I passed on their details.

“But I am not sure if it’s the building they would want to move into.”

SNP councillor, Stewart Hunter – who also represents the ward – added: “There are a lot of shops there that are really good and it would be great to see the whole area filled.

“If the owners want to have a consultation with the local community about the site, I think that would be great to have.”

The owners, Purewal Properties, could not be reached by the Tele for comment.