Question mark remains over future of Dundee Mothercare store

One of biggest baby goods chains in the UK will be closing its store in Dundee – but there remains a question mark over exactly when.

Mothercare within the Gallagher Retail Park will shut its doors for good after the company went into administration.

Administrators PwC said there would be a phased closure of all 79 stores around the UK.

On Monday the retail giant said it was “not capable” of being sufficiently profitable and that it had failed to find a buyer.

Joint administrator Zelf Hussain said: “This is a sad moment for a well-known High Street name.

“It has been hit hard by increasing cost pressures and changes in spending.”

Mothercare chairman, Clive Whiley, said there was “deep regret and sadness that we have been unable to avoid the administration of Mothercare.”

He added: “We fully understand the significant impact on those UK colleagues and business partners who are affected.”