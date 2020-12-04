Motorists faced a lengthy diversion after the Queensferry Crossing was closed on Friday morning due to falling snow and ice.

As heavy rain and high winds battered parts of Scotland, bridge operators BEAR Scotland said the adverse weather had forced the closure of the bridge.

All traffic was diverted via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

The road then reopened shortly after 8.30am.

CLEAR❗️⌚️08:35 #M90 Queensferry Crossing now OPEN both ways✅ Please continue to #TakeCare on all approaches and leave extra time for your journey We thank you for your patience.@SETrunkRoads #edintravel @FifeCouncil pic.twitter.com/auQ7cb8P4H — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 4, 2020

The Friarton Bridge is also closed to high-sided vehicles.

Speaking of the earlier Queensferry Crossing closure, Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “The safety of bridge users comes first and therefore we’ve made the decision to temporarily close the Queensferry Crossing due to ongoing adverse weather conditions.

“We are constantly monitoring the structure in real-time, using a bespoke system of weather sensors on the towers and deck of the Queensferry Crossing.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on the organisation’s website, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site .

Traffic Scotland said driving conditions across the country are hazardous, with sections of the A9 hit by snowfall.

It comes following various parts of the country warned to brace itself for snow and ice to play havoc with journeys.

❄️WEATHER⚠️ Another wee look at the live traffic cams#A9 adverse weather along most of the route. Check your route here: https://t.co/BNHpo8zBhD#DriveToConditions Gritter tracker: https://t.co/7tfQeE5N7H@NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/i2TJDWfoyt — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 4, 2020

ScotRail also warned of “significant disruption on multiple routes”.

Meanwhile, Police Scotland has reassured residents in Edinburgh after hundreds of people reported being woken by the sound of what they described as “explosions”.

However, officers said that what people were actually hearing was a phenomenon known as “thundersnow”.

We have have received a number of calls regarding people concerned about explosions heard. Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning. 🌩️⚡❄️ pic.twitter.com/YyZ9rbBadr — Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) December 4, 2020

Two “extraordinarily loud” thunder claps were heard over the capital just before 5am this morning.

Could’ve sworn a bomb just went off, was parked up in bed in my flat when the clap sent me spinning. Just #Thundersnow, but I managed to catch the second hit on camera. Excuse the cut, had to find a way to get the swears out, but listen to that bloody sound!! pic.twitter.com/GW8c5NsrF6 — Saoirse Morton (@SaoirseMorton) December 4, 2020

Some residents reported that they thought a bomb had exploded or a building had collapsed.

The sound, which is created when thunder and lightning combine with a heavy snowstorm, also caused dozens of car alarms to go off.