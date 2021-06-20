Queen’s Park snap up ex-Dundee United kid Jake Davidson

Jake Davidson has left Dundee United to sign for Queen’s Park.

The 20-year-old has been with the Tangerines for four years, working his way through the ranks and enjoying several spells out on loan in search of first team experience.

Having spent time with the Spiders in 2020, during which he made eight appearances, it has now been decided his development would be best served by returning to the Glasgow south siders on a full-time basis.

He will aim to force his way into the Spiders first team as they set their sights on a shot at League One glory next season.