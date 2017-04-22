One of Dundee’s Second World War veterans has celebrated his 100th birthday with family.

Dave Hutton served with The Black Watch for 13 years and was injured in the 1941 Battle of Heraklion.

But he survived and has gone on to celebrate his 100th birthday at Oakland Centre, surrounded by his daughters, grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dave was born in Liff in 1917 and grew up under the watchful eye of his grandmother — his mother Margaret Hunter died aged only 39.

The youngest of eight, Dave left school at 14 to work with his father, and at a poultry farm, before signing up in 1935 at the age of 17. He served in Palestine, Somalia and Egypt before fighting in “hell” while defending the port and airfield in Heraklion, Crete.

He was injured by shrapnel in the battle before being taken prisoner.

After leaving the Army, Dave married Bunty, his childhood sweetheart, in 1946 — they used to meet on their bikes while he was a pupil at Liff School and she was at Invergowrie School.

The couple had two daughters, Anna and Gloria, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dave also spent 31 years as a postman, before retiring in 1980. He said that receiving his card from the Queen was “extra special” due to his connection with the postal service.

Dave’s time in the Army has stayed with him all these years, and secretary of The Black Watch Association, Major Ronnie Proctor, ensured the regiment joined his centenary celebrations.

A Black Watch piper and members of the battalion helped Dave see in his birthday.

Dave said: “I was very surprised to have a party, with a cake. And it was great that The Black Watch came along — that meant a lot to me.”

Anna said: “He’s always been a very popular man, and up until very recently, would go out for a walk in the area and talk to everyone.

“It’s become harder in the past few months, but he still waves and talks to everyone.

“It’s incredible to have celebrated his 100th birthday with him.”