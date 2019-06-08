Queen’s Birthday Honours 2019: Mike Galloway, architect of Dundee Waterfront, recognised

The architect of the plans to transform Dundee’s central Waterfront has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2019.

Mike Galloway, former executive director of city development at Dundee City Council, has been made a CBE for his efforts in kickstarting Dundee’s regeneration in the 1990s.

The city planner studied in Dundee in the 1970s and worked across the UK before returning in the 1990s, where he set about reshaping the Waterfront.

Mr Galloway, who is already an OBE, told Wave FM: “I feel really very humbled to receive such a prestigious award.

“I’d like to thank all of my colleagues over the last 40 years – everything I’ve done in my career has always been a team effort.”

Alison Neil, chief executive of the South Georgia Heritage Trust in Liff, has been made an MBE for conservation services.

Ms Neil has spent nearly 13 years helping to conserve the flora and fauna of the Atlantic island.

She said: “I am truly humbled to have been awarded an MBE.

“This is testament to the work of the South Georgia Heritage Trust and the dedication of its trustees and staff to the conservation of the sub- Antarctic island of South Georgia.

“It has been my great honour to be part of this tremendous organisation and project.”

Elsewhere, Taysiders from across Angus and Perthshire have also been recognised: