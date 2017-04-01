Queen of the South 4 Dundee United 2: Mikkelsen double not enough for United

Two goals from Thomas Mikkelsen were not enough to prevent Dundee United slumping to defeat at Queen of the South.

Twice United fell behind and twice the big Dane levelled with fine finishes, but a late goals from Lyndon Dykes and Dale Hilson kept all three points in Dumfries.

Ali Coote returned to the starting line-up in place of Alex Nicholls and United’s other change from Tuesday’s win over Ayr was Paul Dixon for Jamie Robson at left-back.

In the fourth minute the home side went close when Cammy Bell was forced to tip a delightful Stephen Dobbie chip over the bar. It was a quiet opening, but Dobbie went close again in the 11th minute with a first-time effort from the edge of the box that was only inches wide.

Dobbie’s third chance of the opening 15 minutes soon followed. He raced clear after a Derek Lyle pass and shot powerfully, but was denied by another fine Bell stop. That sparked the Tangerines into life and action at the other end saw Lee Robinson save well from Charlie Telfer.

In the 19th minute, however, it was Queens who took a deserved lead. Dobbie turned provider as he slipped an inch-perfect pass to Lyle and the former Dundee man netted with an angled drive.

They continued to look the better side, but United were level in the 27th minute with a well-taken goal. A clearance deflected off Coote and Mikkelsen latched on to the loose ball. He rounded the advancing goalkeeper before squeezing a shot home from the tightest of angles.

United almost edged ahead when Mark Durnan got to a Willo Flood free-kick, but his header flew past the post.

A couple of minutes from the break the home team were ahead again. United wasted a free kick deep in the Queens half and Dominic Thomas shrugged off a Flood challenge before breaking forward and passing for Dobbie to net with a 14 yard shot.

The second half started with Ray McKinnon’s men looking more determined and in the 55th minute they were level. Dixon let fly from all of 30 yards and although Robinson made a fine stop, he couldn’t hold the ball and that man Mikkelsen was there to hammer home the rebound.

Again United were close to falling behind quickly. Another Dobbie shot produced another fine Bell save and in the scramble that followed, the ball seemed to get stuck under William Edjenguele’s legs before Flood swept it safety. It was end to end stuff and when Telfer skipped past a couple of challenges, Darren Brownlie had to block his net-bound shot.

Sixteen minutes from time United suffered an injury blow when goalkeeper Bell limped off to be replaced by Luis Zwick.

In the 82nd minute the German goalie was picking the ball out of his net after home sub Dykes beat him with a powerful angled drive. And two minutes from the end ex-United kid Dale Hilson struck a fourth from close range to complete a miserable day for the band of fans who travelled from Tayside.